JAMAAL BOWMAN NOW OFFERING SIDE COURSES 🚨 ON PULLING FIRE ALARMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never cross the Tribe Jamal crossed the Tribe And they spent $17 million to defeat him in the primary
$17 million for a representative seat is unheard of
But the Tribe owns the money machines so it’s not that much really
Jamaal will have to go back to teaching in the classroom again
Maybe offer a side course in how to pull a fire alarm
Source: https://x.com/catturd2/status/1805921343403090341
Thumbnail: https://twitchy.com/fuzzychimp/2023/10/01/lol-the-jamaal-bowman-fire-alarm-memes-are-on-fire-n2387991
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/just-hamas-sympathizer-insurrectionist-rep-jamaal-bowman-loses/