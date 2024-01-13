Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CNN Finally Admits the OBVIOUS About Trump Charges: It's a Witch Hunt Glenn TV Ep 327
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
43 views
Published a month ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 12, 2024


War, Davos, and drug dealers. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn recaps all the significant news stories he didn't have time to cover throughout the week, like President Biden approving an airstrike on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen without congressional approval (and the anti-American protests that — unsurprisingly — followed in Times Square). Next is Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) becoming a conservative? Glenn gives his thoughts after Fetterman was recorded speaking some sense about South Africa's recent controversial opinion on Israel and Gaza. Then, CNN finally admits there may be a political angle in the prosecution against Donald Trump, and artist Jelly Roll gives a powerful congressional testimony on the consequences of the fentanyl crisis. Glenn later discusses the shocking coordinated effort by some of the world's biggest charities, like Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross, to bring illegal immigrants to America. Finally, Glenn ends on a monologue from GBN's Neil Oliver discussing his pride in being labeled a "conspiracy theorist."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


#glenntv #glennbeck #theblaze #blazetv #blazemedia #cnn #trump #witchhunt #war #davos #drugs #presidentbiden #yemen #houthis #fetterman #israel #gaza


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNoVfC0WqfU

Keywords
trumpcnnpresidentchargesillegal immigrantsprosecutionglenn beckfentanylwitch huntconspiracy theoristadmitsneil oliverfettermanjelly roll

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket