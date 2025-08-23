NWO: the Jesuits' immigration warfare & the selection of pope of Leo XIV

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Chris Pinto speaks on the Jesuits’ role in immigration warfare in the US with the purpose of controlling of the United States and with the selection of pope Leo XIV, who even though was an Augustinian friar, is speaking like a Jesuit as he is a strong supporter of the late pope Francis.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington