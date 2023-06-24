BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kelly
What is happening
What is happening
81 views • 06/24/2023

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kelly
Corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=2311

Famed microbiologist and UN weapons inspector Dr. David Kelly became the centre of a dispute between the BBC and the UK government over claims that the government had “sexed up” its dossier on Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction in order to sell the Iraq war to the public. He was found dead on Harrowdown Hill on July 18, 2003. It was ruled a suicide. Today we look at the troubling discrepancies, inconsistencies and questions surrounding that official verdict, and broach the question of what secrets Dr. Kelly may have taken to the grave…
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CPEdj11OoU
CSID: fc9165054d66563c

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
deathbbcukcorbettreportiraq2003wmdcorbett reportsuicideddr david kellyun weapons inspector
