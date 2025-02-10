TV STAR DOC SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED HAIR LOSS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Jennifer Ashton Former ABC Chief Med Correspondent, Board-cert ObGyn. "Hair chronicles 1 year update: using everything to resuscitate my hair: more protein, rest, oral minoxidil, hair pieces to protect it from daily work styling damage… keepin it real/ full transparency/ the only way I know to communicate health/ wellness/nutrition info… #hairdamage #fauxpony #timthehairguru #bts"
April 25, 2023