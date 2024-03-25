BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Two Young Heroes - Islam Khalilov and Artem Donskov were given Awards - for Saving people in Crocus City Hall
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
03/25/2024

Together with 15-year-old Islam, other schoolchildren helped lead the crowd out of the Crocus attacked by terrorists.

One of them is Artyom Donskov. There isn't a video yet found of him. He is the 2nd boy in the white shirt.

“In such situation, it’s as if the line between adults and non-adults has broken down. All the people, you know, have become somehow close to each other. And everyone tried to help each other.”

He recently turned 14 years old, after which he immediately got a job as a cloakroom attendant in a concert hall. He has been saving the money he earned for a new computer and a gift for his mother - he wanted to buy her jewelry. During the attack, he was near the exit but ran into a dead end after the crowd to direct them towards the service passage.

Cynthia... I saw a cool photo of him dressed in black, little longer hair perhaps, looking like a rock star playing guitar.. possibly trying on gear from the cloakroom. Rock Hero ; )

His mother later told: 

 He is brought up in such conditions where he makes decisions himself, including important ones. Perhaps this was the reason why he was able to get himself together. 

After all this, my son had a stress disorder and was shaking. But he didn’t cry; he rarely cries at all. At night he constantly shuddered. The next day he retreated into himself a little, was deep in thought, tried to distract himself by games or something like that. 

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
