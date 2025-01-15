The King of Fighters XI - All characters super moves attacks part 1

The King of Fighters XI (KOF XI) In this video, will showcase all characters’ super moves and special attacks, from the powerful super specials to the most devastating finishing moves in the game. Whether you're a long-time KOF fan or just starting your journey into the world of fighting games, this KOF XI super moves compilation will bring you all the action you need. In this video, you’ll find every super move attack from all the KOF XI characters. Watch as each fighter uses their unique and powerful abilities to take down opponents, from stunning super specials to epic finishers. The King of Fighters XI: A Classic in the Fighting Game Genre KOF XI is a fighting game that continues the legacy of the King of Fighters series. It was released by SNK in 2005 as the 11th entry in the series, and it introduced some incredible mechanics, gameplay features, and a roster of memorable characters that still resonate with players today. With its mix of 2D sprite-based animation, innovative mechanics, and explosive super moves, KOF XI became one of the most beloved fighting games of its time. Kyo Kusanagi Kyo’s moveset is centered around his signature flame-based attacks. His super moves like the Maiden Masher and the Seiryu showcase his fiery powers, making him a formidable foe in any fight. Iori Yagami Known for his rage-filled fighting style, Iori’s super moves include the Yami Barai, which devastates opponents with his deadly purple flames. His super specials focus on creating chaos and maintaining his aggressive momentum. Mai Shiranui A staple of the series, Mai uses her super moves to strike opponents with her seductive, yet deadly, flame-infused attacks. Her super specials like Kachōsen and Tamae Raku bring elegance and power to her fighting style. Ryo Sakazaki The iconic Kyokugenryu fighter, Ryo, uses a blend of karate-based techniques, with super moves such as the Ko’ou Ken and Zanretsu to overwhelm his opponents. Terry Bogard As one of the most recognizable characters in the series, Terry’s super moves like the Power Geyser and Buster Wolf are explosive and can easily turn the tide of any match. K’ The character that introduced a more modern fighting style, K’ uses super specials like Deadly Rave and Heat Drive to deal massive damage with his quick, unpredictable moves. Kim Kaphwan Known for his Taekwondo moves, Kim has a high-speed, high-damage moveset. His super moves such as the Kohou and Hishou Koryuken allow him to quickly close the gap and deal serious damage. Leona Heidern With her military-based fighting style, Leona uses super specials like the V-Slasher and Desperation Move to show off her intense power and precision. Athena Asamiya A psychic fighter with powerful super moves like the Psycho Sword and Shining Crystal Bit, Athena is a balanced fighter who can deal both offensive and defensive damage in battles. What Are Super Moves in The King of Fighters XI? Super moves in KOF XI are some of the most exciting aspects of the game. Each character has a special bar that fills up during battle. Once this bar is full, the player can execute a devastating super move or super special attack, which deals massive damage to the opponent. These attacks are often flashy and over-the-top, adding visual excitement to the gameplay. There are two main types of super moves: Super Special Attacks: These are the standard super moves that use up the special bar. They typically involve dramatic, flashy animations and deal a significant amount of damage. Desperation Moves: These are more powerful moves that can only be used when the player's health is low, adding a strategic element to the game. These moves can sometimes turn the tide of battle when you’re on the brink of losing. In this video, we’ll showcase each of the super moves from KOF XI, breaking down their unique properties, damage output, and how to use them effectively in matches. n your opponent is vulnerable. A well-timed super move can win you the match! On Fighting Attacks Evolution, you will watch many different special attacks, super moves, critical arts, finishers, ultimate skills, super combos and more. Related to the fighting games world and all, thanks for watching! :)