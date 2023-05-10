© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Head of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, expresses his great admiration for China—a dystopian, totalitarian, biometric surveillance state:
"The World Economic Forum has been part of the development of [China] for nearly 30 years... The Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries."
As the conspiracy realists have been pointing out for many years, China—with its social credit system, mandatory digital ID, CBDCs and omnipresent biometric surveillance state—is the blueprint for what our self-appointed globalist overlords intend to roll out globally.
Source @Wide Awake Media