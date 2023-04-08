© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dsonv8212
4/6/2023 【Nicole with Kevin Alan】The CCP’s plan to control the U.S. has been ongoing for decades and has been very successful so far. In some way, the CCP could be seen as the ruling party in the U.S.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/6/2023 【凯文·艾伦采访妮可】中共控制美国的计划已经进行了几十年了，到目前都非常成功，中共可以说在某种程度上扮演了美国执政党的角色
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平