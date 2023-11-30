Did Hell Freeze Over?? Chris Cuomo toys with voting for Trump! | PBD Podcast clip

Patrick Bet David PBD Podcast | Things are so bad that even a far-left personality is considering ditching his own party’s presidential candidate. Former CNN host Chris Cuomo, in a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana, openly stated that he is open to voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election if the choice comes down to Trump and Biden. In the interview, Cuomo expressed his belief that the United States could survive another Trump administration, just as it did the previous one. “We survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another? Yes,” Cuomo said during the interview. Delving deeper into his rationale, Cuomo argued that there is no greater risk to America with Trump as president than with Biden. He highlighted that during Trump’s presidency, America did not face certain threats that it does now. “And for people who are now going to attack me and say, what are you talking about? Trump is like this crazy man. Well, look, you know, as Patrick says, the data is the data. Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they’re not now,” Cuomo noted.

