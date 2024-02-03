We Found the Garden Thieves!! 🐶🤩

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, it wasn’t squirrels after all! It was other critters that I hadn’t detected in 17 years of living here! I won’t spoil the surprise, you’ll have to watch the episode. Hopefully, I’ve found a solution. 🐶🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll