Qatari PM Gulf States’ water supplies would be poisoned if Iran’s nuclear sites were attacked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gulf States’ water supplies would be poisoned if Iran’s nuclear sites were attacked: Qatari PM
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Tucker Carlson the danger of nuclear contamination to water supplies applies to everyone in the region, including Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE.
Al-Thani’s comments come amid rising tensions between Iran and the Trump administration, which has tried to pressure the Islamic Republic into submission on a new nuclear agreement, and threatened military action if talks fail.