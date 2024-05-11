Biden is flailing while Trump continues to pick up speed; CNN blames Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters · Biden is flailing while Trump continues to pick up speed, so the media is already foaming the runway to blame Russia if joe loses in November. Meanwhile, the DNC is trying to minimize that damage by dialing back the DNC by making it virtual to shield Joe from the exposure.
@JesseBWatters
