“Make America Great Again. Bring Us Peace Again.” – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Calls for President Trump’s Re-Election to End The War in Ukraine at CPAC Hungary





Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for President Trump to be re-elected Thursday at CPAC Hungary.





“I am sure that if President Trump was the President today, there would not be any war in the Ukraine or in Europe,” stated Orban.





As The Ukrainian war heats up, President Trump is needed now more than ever to achieve world peace again.





Russian officials are reportedly labeling Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine the “Kyiv terrorist regime” and are ready to strike Zelenskyy’s home following reports that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin. Who knows what Joe Biden and his illegitimate cronies might get us into if the war continues to escalate like this? World War 3?





