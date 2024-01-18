The Medical Insurance and Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex of Corruption

These pharmaceutical and insurance companies are making money hand over fist and limiting our access to medical care so they can get rich. Politicians won't do anything about it because they, the pharmaceutical and insurance companies, have the lobbyists and the money to keep the politicians on their side. It's disgusting. I wonder how many people die each year because the insurance company refused medicine or medical care. Big pharma has 1834 registered lobbyists. Which means they have more than 3 lobbyists for every member of Congress. In 2022 lobbyists spent a record $372 million on lobbying Congress, outspending every other industry. They've been the top lobbying spender for over 20 years. Mostly they lobby against lowering drug prices and other regulatory efforts. Pfizer was the biggest spender of any drug company in 2022, imagine that. They spent $14.9 million on lobbying. Most of these lobbyists previously worked in government, another reason politicians wouldn't go against them, they need jobs when they leave the government and wouldn't want to burn any bridges. Does this not seem like a major conflict of interest? Morally wrong? Unethical? Do ethics in government even exist anymore?





