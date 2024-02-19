BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Wars Are Bankers' Wars | Michael Rivero
StayingAwake
StayingAwake
198 followers
Follow
44 views • 02/19/2024

All Wars Are Bankers' Wars | Michael Rivero

All Wars Are Bankers' Wars is a 2016 independent documentary film directed and narrated by (((Michael Rivero))), that delves into the history of wars and the financial power structures behind them.

Wars have been started by bankers and financiers who profit greatly from the violence and chaos that ensues. The film traces the origins of modern finance and banking back to the Medici family in Florence, Italy, and shows how these early bankers were able to accumulate vast wealth and power by lending money to governments and monarchs.

Keywords
michael riveroall warsare bankers wars
