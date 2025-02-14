BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel by Thomas Suarez
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • 7 months ago

Thomas Suarez's book, "State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel," argues that the application of terrorist violence played a central role in Israel's establishment during the British Mandate period. The work has sparked debate for its critical examination of the history of Zionist ideology and the methods used to promote it, particularly the violent attacks against people in Palestine by Jewish organizations with the support of the wider international Zionist movement. Suarez examines how a convergence of factors, like British complicity in overlooking Zionist terrorism and the use of the horrors of the Holocaust as propaganda tools, were all used to advance the Zionist agenda. The book argues that these historical tactics continue to influence modern Israel policies against Palestinians and its own non-Jewish citizens, challenging readers to reconsider the roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy