Politicized Vax Games

How Vaccines Got Politicized & The Medical Industry Lost All Credibility
* 5 years after the greatest crime in American history, the only people who have been punished are the ones who told the truth about ’rona.
* Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is one of them.
* She is board-certified in Otolaryngology as well as Sleep Medicine and the owner of BreatheMD.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bowden