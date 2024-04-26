We Built this CIty! TRUMP is out on the streets at 6am on construction site & Union workers love him.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters - Union Workers Presidential Poll polling Trump 3 to 1. Lifelong democrat unions are wrapping their arms around Trump.
Today proved why Democrats need Trump trapped inside of his cage in court. Every time he escapes, whether it's a construction site or the bodega, as MSNBC said, it's a "dangerous situation." He wins the hearts and minds of crowds, while Biden keeps losing his base. So the Democrats are throwing legal Hail Mary’s at him, to keep him chained and away from the campaign trail and away from you.
