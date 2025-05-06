BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡️ MODERN POLITICS UPDATE ⚡️ OUR GRIFT IS BUSTED AND YET WE REFUSE TO DEAL WITH THE OBVIOUS CULPRIT]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
49 views • 4 months ago

Linda -⚡️ MODERN POLITICS Update: ⚡️


As many of you know, Stripe dropped Odysee, which wiped out our subscriptions and the income we were making from the show. Because of this we're taking a little break, but will continue putting out intermittent free episodes until a new subscription method can be established. Thanks to all our subscribers who supported us over the years! We will be back soon! ✨


Source: https://x.com/AlfredAlfer77/status/1919093752913678642


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9szmer


AGAIN...SIGNAL WAS HACKED❗ https://gab.com/PutinOnTheRitz/posts/114456842500437450


Huh...do you plan on dealing with THE ACTUAL CAUSE OF YOUR FINANCIAL ISSUES 🧹 or will you simply sweep❓


WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS❗

Keywords
misdirectionprojectionmodern politicsmulti pronged offensiveemily youcisnight nation reviewwarren baloghdemonetization of odysee from stripereportfaggitrynicholas cj gregory
