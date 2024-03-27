🛃 **Navigating Security & Rights**





We explore the maze of airport security enhancements and TSA inconveniences.





🔒 **Texas Legal Dispute & Constitutional Quandaries**





We dissect a Texas law enforcement dispute and the criteria for a law's survival amidst constitutional challenges.





📜 **Second Amendment Scrutiny**





What is the constitutionality of denying illegal immigrants the right to bear arms and consider the impact of such decisions on demographics mentioned in "the people" of the Second Amendment?





🏭 **The Intel Challenge & Manufacturing Concerns**





Intel’s manufacturing dilemmas, touching upon governmental regulations and talent shortages. We also outline the implications of DEI policies and compare national security interests tied to domestic production—matters with deep repercussions for our state's economy.





👩‍⚖️ **Litigation Limelight**





RFK Junior's legal actions against Washington over COVID censorship bring us to broader discussions of legal precedent and civil rights.





🚔 **Crime Awareness: Word of the Day – "Jugging"**





📖 **A Nod to Wisdom & Scripture**





🌍 **Global Context: War, Movies, and National Strength** - Is Tom Hanks the answer?





Memorable Moments





12:30 Unconventional candidate seeks change, shuns party politics.





15:22 Confidence in border control leads to violence.





18:13 Supreme Court declines to stay Texas immigration law.





20:24 Texas law enforcement enforces abortion law.





24:53 Judge debates gun rights, legal standards' impact.





27:13 TSA introduces self-service screening at Vegas airport.





31:38 In Ohio, many struggle to define gun bans.





34:17 People cling to ideology without thinking critically.





38:05 Crimes committed with mental health issues.





39:57 Defending individuals in difficult criminal cases is challenging.





43:09 Imparting morality into job makes representing difficult.





47:23 Government regulations push tech industry overseas, unbalancing power.





50:26 Issue with DEI; CHIPS strategic in military.





55:27 Reflection on guilty vs innocent in court.





56:00 Insufficient evidence, what about guilty and innocent?





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/





CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.