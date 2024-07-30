Caracus - The opposition, funded from abroad, is trying to mobilize people for unauthorized protests and escalate the situation

"Today, the opposition, funded from abroad, is trying to mobilize people for unauthorized protests and escalate the situation. There are currently clashes with law enforcement and military forces in the center, which is closed off."

State Duma Deputy Alexey Volotskov is currently in protest-ridden Caracas. According to him, the situation in the Venezuelan capital is tense, with the city center and major highways closed off. Youth in masks are attacking the police and provoking the military.

Alexey Volotskov arrived in the country on July 26 as a member of the international election observation group from the Russian Federation. He is currently at the Russian embassy.

Protesters in Caracas, dissatisfied with the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections, are burning tires and garbage in the city center.

The protesters, a significant portion of whom are traveling by motorcycles, quickly change locations when security forces approach.



🇷🇺 The Russian embassy advises its citizens currently in Venezuela to take safety precautions and avoid going outside, according to RIA Novosti citing the the diplomatic mission.



ℹ️ Meanwhile Maduro's headquarters says that a "severe hacker attack" on Venezuela's electoral system is preventing the transmission of 100% of the data on the presidential election results.

Adding: More than 20 soldiers were injured during the riots in Venezuela, some of them with gunshot wounds, the Ministry of Defense said.

