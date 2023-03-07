REPORT FROM SWITZERLAND🇨🇭 The jig is up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REPORT FROM SWITZERLAND🇨🇭
"The game is up. The leaders of our world now know that the injections are lethal and have maimed millions. - They are extremely concerned that their own families have been poisoned and maimed.
There is consensus that justice must be served.” - John Mappin
Source @Covid BC