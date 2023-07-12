BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🤡 I want to say thank you to the Americans, support now is about $43 BILLION, I understand that this is all your Money, you spend it on the lives of Ukrainians, the lives of Europeans - Zelensky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 07/12/2023

🤡 I want to say thank you to the Americans, support now is about 43 billion, I understand that this is all your money, but you spend it on the lives of Ukrainians, on the lives of Europeans - Zelensky.

Best Comments found with this video:

This was the money used to save the sons of Pelosi, Kerry, Romney and Biden, otherwise it wouldn't be funded. Just release the blackmail that you have on them already, they will sell you out first.

-

America sucks Ukrainian dick and then pays for it

-

They are expecting him to thank them for using his country as theatre and his people as cannon fodder. Prob not just ammunition they out of, its people.-

As an European, my life is ruined by the EU scum, NATO filth expenses and local beaurocracy Soros approved. The USA money is fueling the destruction of our lives and livelihoods, nothing else.






Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
