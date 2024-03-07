Whitney Webb & Iain Davis: Sustainable Development Goals, The Global Enslavement Agenda

-

(Iain Davis is a Very Impressive Researcher)

-

Whitney Webb & Iain Davis | Sustainable Debt Slavery

-

JUMP TO 13 MINUTE MARK

-

119,900 views Sep 16, 2022

TFTC

-

Join Marty as he sits down with Whitney Webb and Iain Davis to discuss their new series on Sustainable Development Goals. They also discuss the Rockefellers being behind the UN, the destruction of Central America's environment under the guise of sustainability and how to dismantle climate narratives.

-

00:00 - Intro + ads

13:00 - Start of interview

14:25 - Sustainable Slavery article

16:30 - SDGs barely mention climate

20:25 - Relationship of IMF and banks 25:35 - Multipolar world

28:15 - Sustainable development isn't the answer to anything

30:00 - Commoditizing everything

36:00 - Creepy speech by Mark Carney 38:35 - UN is the single pole of the multipolar world

40:30 - Ukraine is a money/weapon laundering scheme

41:45 - Rockefellers behind UN

45:15 - Global government vs global governance

52:00 - Bill Gates's contradictions indicate climate doesn't concern him

53:25 - SDGs are going to kill far more people than they think they're saving

56:35 - Using debt against small 3rd world countries

58:00 - Belize "protecting" oceans with "debt conversion"

1:00:00 - Central America, the worst destruction of the environment happens under the guise of protection

1:05:00 - Global Commons, natural resources become owned an licensed services 1:08:45 - ESG is anti life

1:10:45 - Electric Vehicles will trap you in your city

1:13:15 - Incompetence is the scapegoat for deliberate evil

1:29:30 - Waking people up, don't be afraid of the rabble, dismantle the narrative 1:25:15 - We have to save ourselves 1:28:30 - Escape convenience

1:31:45 - Whitney dips out

1:41:15 - Iain plugs his writing, outro riff

-

Whitney and Iain's article on Sustainable Debt Slavery: https://t.co/nlDSSCBxcD

-

"Green" plan to transform the global financial system: https://t.co/GcGupmRvCD

-

The Nature Conservancy

Board of Directors: https://t.co/1m9dPjLD3d

-

Belize conserving their oceans through debt conversion: https://t.co/uB8JIyhb2A

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@TFTC

*

Interview with Jerm Warfare: The United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda 11-10-2023

https://www.podbean.com/ep/pb-ygbhb-14f1967

-

Excellent , Must See Articles by Iain Davis:

https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/iain-davis/

*

SDG16: Part 1 —Strategic Development Goal - Building the Global Police State

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2023/06/investigative-series/sdg16-part-1-building-the-global-police-state/