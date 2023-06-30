BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michigan Hate Crime Bill Will Target Christians + Slippery Slopes Are Real | EpiSOLO #9
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
3 followers
6 views • 06/30/2023

Tim Pool is my guy but he is wrong about slippery slopes PLUS Michigan has a hate crime bill moving to their Senate that every Christian needs to oppose with all of their being. These types of bills WILL target Christians for preaching the gospel.

Link to article: https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/hate-speech-bill-could-soon-become-law-in-michigan-cmc/

Credit video clip: Timcast IRL Episode 808

DONATE TO THE SHOW Venmo: @jesusandliberty CashApp: $jesusandliberty Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW Christians4liberty.com Youtube: @jesusandliberty Rumble: @jesusandliberty Twitter: @jesusandliberty Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchculturefreespeechmichiganhatespeechculturewar
