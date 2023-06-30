Michigan Hate Crime Bill Will Target Christians + Slippery Slopes Are Real | EpiSOLO #9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Pool is my guy but he is wrong about slippery slopes PLUS Michigan has a hate crime bill moving to their Senate that every Christian needs to oppose with all of their being. These types of bills WILL target Christians for preaching the gospel.
Link to article: https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/hate-speech-bill-could-soon-become-law-in-michigan-cmc/
Credit video clip: Timcast IRL Episode 808
