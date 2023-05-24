BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3075b - [DS] Distraction Failed, 25th In Play, Patriots ILS Approach Looks Good
115 views • 05/24/2023

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3075b - May 23, 2023

[DS] Distraction Failed, 25th In Play, Patriots ILS Approach Looks Good

The [DS] attempted a [FF] to distract from all the evidence being produced. This [FF] completely fell apart and the people are buying what they are selling. Now the [DS] will take this to the next level, they are becoming desperate and they know the people are not with them. [HRC] builds the narrative that Biden is told old to run in the 2024 election, 25th on deck. The plan is working the ILS approach looks good, the patriots are in control.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipfalse flagdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimeglobal crime syndicate
