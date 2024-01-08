Soccer star spins into VAXX poison induced SEIZURE on live TV

More on this incident....
Everyone is still baffled. No MSM mention of how this happened. Zero leads. No clues. Hope he makes a full recovery. ### ANDY DELORT. 9:08 AM · Jan 6, 2024. La Gazette du Fennec. @LGDFennec "Andy Delort s’écroule sur le terrain et sème la panique dans le stade à Doha 😰 ! Rien de grave on espère 🇩🇿"
Translated from French
"Andy Delort collapses on the pitch and causes panic in the stadium in Doha 😰 ! Nothing serious we hope 🇩🇿"
https://twitter.com/LGDFennec/status/1743680965191344510
###
This was one of my favorite cartoons. We need him to help them figure why excess deaths are at an all time high.
Inspector Gadget Theme Song (HQ)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=EcF2LOaLgA0
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.