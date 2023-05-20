WHO TO VOTE FOR IN 2024 ??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are the elections rigged?
Yes.
Should you withdraw and never vote again? No.
I want you to vote. The more patriots who vote, the harder you make it for leftists to steal elections.
We may not be able to out-vote rigged elections, but we can force the left to cheat in broad daylight ... and by doing that we MIGHT get a republican state attorney general to prosecute some of them. I'm not saying that will fix the problem, but it's a start.