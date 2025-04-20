BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Real Estate And Money Show Episode 34 - Income Tax And Snitch Lines - Kevin J Johnston
12 views • 5 months ago

Wednesday, September 4 at 9PM Eastern Time


LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.X.com/KJJTV13

and

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal


🚀🔥 Get ready to dive into the ultimate financial thrill ride with "The Real Estate and Money Show" featuring the legendary Kevin J Johnston! 🌟✨ Whether you're craving the latest on income tax, real estate opportunities in Latin America and Florida, or cutting-edge money transfer and investment strategies, this show has got you covered!


With 40 years of tax law expertise, Kevin J Johnston stands as Canada’s top podcaster, bringing you insights that will blow your mind and supercharge your financial game! 💥💰 Tune in every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time for your weekly dose of power-packed knowledge and jaw-dropping tips! 🎙️🔍


Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and join the financial revolution! 🚀💎


