BOMBSHELL! Mel Gibson about to EXPOSE all of them | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Was Mel Gibson the fall guy for wanting to expose the child trafficking rings in Hollywood?
He is involved in a new documentary about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries. Will the mainstream condone this or remind us why he is a persona non grata?
