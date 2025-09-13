Charlie Kirk Murdered Before Trump Assassination Fulfills. Civil War Coming. Civil Unrest Imminent

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and Trump ally, dies after shooting at Utah campus event. Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, has died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University, President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He was 31.





As Trump remade the Republican Party, Kirk embodied the party’s newfound populist conservatism in the social media age. Trump has credited Kirk with galvanizing and mobilizing the youth vote for him.





“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” the president wrote. “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”





Kirk’s sudden death Wednesday sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with Republicans and Democrats calling for an end to political violence at a time of heightened concern about deadly attacks and the targeting of public officials.





#CharlieKirk

#MAGA

#TurningPointUSA

#SDA





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House