Waiting For His Spirit
Sure Word Prophecy
Sure Word Prophecy
7 views • 2 months ago

It is clear when we look at the world around us that we are living in the final days of Earth's history. When Christianity was formed and the word of God was to go forth to the world, it was proceeded by the power of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. The outpouring of God's Spirit came in answer to prayer, together with confession of sin and dedication of life. We may talk of finishing the work, and yet we are no more able to finish the work than the early disciples were to begin it, unless we have God's Holy Spirit of power in our life. God longs to give us the latter rain as He did the former, but we must earnestly seek for it, asking God to make our hearts open to His truth and ready to receive His Spirit, just prior to Jesus' second coming.


If you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:


website: https://www.sureword.co.uk

email: [email protected]


Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:


https://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V


All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:


https://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV


Our videos are available on the following platforms:


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk

Keywords
deceptionbiblegodgospelholy spiritchristjesussalvationsatantruthcomforteridolatrytrinitypentecostadventlatter rain
