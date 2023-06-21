Special Counsel John Durham senate hearing proceedings regarding his investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Durham says the FBI relied on the Steele dossier and FISA applications knowing that it was likely originating from a political campaign, and did so even after briefings suggested that there was a Clinton campaign plan underway to stir up a scandal tying Trump to Russia 💥
from Badlands Media:
https://twitter.com/Patri0tContr0l/status/1671515196072812545?s=20