Andrew Sorchini joins Amanda Grace: Current Markets and Wars Around the World

Join Amanda and Andrew as they discuss the current markets and what’s going on in the world, especially with the ongoing wars. Be sure to also bring your financial and gold and silver questions for Andrew to answer. Tune in Nov. 20 at 4pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners