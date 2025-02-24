Maverick News Special Panel Discussion: "Rise Of The Right"

Join us for this important and thought provoking special broadcast...on "The Rise Of The Right", with Host Rick Walker, Special Guest Jack McLellan and a panel of political analysts. This discussion comes as the Conservatives win today's election in Germany and the AFD Doubles its support with praise coming from some of those closest to U.S. Presdient Donald Trump.





Other topics related to this will include fiscal conservatism, the new war on drugs, and Trump's 51st State threats to Canada.





Our guests represent: https://www.ourprinciples.ca

Email: [email protected]