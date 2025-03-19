Trump believes that if the US owns Ukraine's energy facilities, it will be the best means of protecting infrastructure, the White House stated - Umm this?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US will continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine 'for defense purposes', White House says
Trump told Zelensky that the US is ready to help manage electric and nuclear power plants in Ukraine
Trump believes that if the US owns Ukraine's energy facilities, it will be the best means of protecting infrastructure, the White House stated.
Cynthia.. I hope that Trump doesn't think, in the Donbass too? Putin won't agree to that.