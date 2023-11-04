BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 127 Tanks, 239 APVs and 161 Artillery Systems in a Week
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
61 views • 11/04/2023

US Military News


Nov 4, 2023


The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated, as Kyiv launched a counteroffensive to reclaim its territories occupied by Moscow’s forces. In the past week, Russian forces have experienced a significant setback, with reports suggesting that they've lost a staggering 127 tanks, 239 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), and 161 artillery systems. These revelations come as Russia escalates its attacks on Ukrainian defenses in eastern Ukraine.


Ukraine's General Staff reported that in just the past day, Moscow's forces lost eight tanks, 25 APVs, and 33 artillery systems. It's worth noting that these numbers originate from Ukrainian sources, and while we're waiting for independent confirmation, efforts have been made to reach out to the Russian Defense Ministry for their comments via email.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NhyQUCL55Q

Keywords
russiaus military newsattackstankslosseshorrifyingcounteroffensiveapvsartillery systems
