The Day After - Nuclear Exchange

This is how it will likely go down and the desperation most people will suffer. Yes, that includes preppers. We will be on our own while the elite and key government resources hide in DUMBs. Been planned for many decades. But the many geopolitical situations have brought it closer than ever. No one is coming to help in this type of scenario.