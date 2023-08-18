BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌍 Observing Stress And Anxiety In The United States 🗽
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
6 followers
91 views • 08/18/2023

🔍 Dive Deeper with Craig Goldberg to explore the impact that stress and anxiety have on the nervous system:🎧 https://bit.ly/45elCho

The United States faces a crisis of stress and anxiety. The pandemic isn't the only battle we're fighting.

🧠 Nervous System Impact: Uncover the toll stress takes on our nervous system – the vital control center for our body.

⚙️ The Root of Health: Our body's functionality hinges on the nervous system. It's essential for overall wellness.

💔 Troubling Trend: A grim reality – this generation's life expectancy is dropping, a disheartening first.

🌱 Nervous System's Role: Let's address the heart of the issue. Prioritizing our nervous system can help reverse the trend.

🔗 Join the Conversation: Let's understand and address the crisis together. Our well-being matters. 💙🌿

Keywords
brain healthstressanxietywellness
