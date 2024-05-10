When you only have 3 seconds to spare...





When you need a boost in your day and only have 3 seconds to spare.





Video of Zionist bulldozer being wrecked along with the jEEW inside inside Gaza during the genocide.





Footage of a jEEW driving a jEEW bulldozer in jEEW occupied Palestine finding out the hard way. :)





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Jews, Israel, Gaza, Resistance, Islamic, Palestinian, Hamas, D9, bulldozer, IDF, IOF, IGF,