JP Update - 4th Mission to Atlantic Space Ark
Exopolitics Today
Exopolitics Today
77 followers
1
75 views • 07/22/2023

In his 4th mission to the Atlantic Space Ark submerged in the Bermuda Triangle region, JP describes how he and a team of covert operatives were tasked to find and bring back an important crystal from the Ark. When JP’s team found the crystal, he and other members felt very emotional and a couple began crying. JP believes the crystal is connected to the emotional matrix of the ark and possibly the frequency grid of Earth. When they carried the crystal out of the ark, he said that objects in the ark acted in a reverential way. JP believes the crystal will be used to activate and network with other arks on Earth and space.


You can learn more about JP and his covert missions in US Army Insider Missions (2023) which is available on Amazon or Lulu https://exopolitics.org/us-army-insider-missions/

Keywords
awakeninghumanitydisclosure
