The Sum of All Fears is Here - Steve Quayle and Mike Adams on the nuclear annihilation of the West

- #Russia nuclear submarines can strike the USA with 1,000 nuclear warheads in less than 6 minutes

- Russia's Poseidon ocean drones carry 100 megaton warheads

- Can unleash "radioactive tsunami" along the entire US East Coast

- Biden and western leaders are PROVOKING Russia into a nuclear exchange

- They need Russia to attack America to provide a cover story for financial #collapse

- The criminal cabal in power also needs an excuse to cancel November's elections

- The US Navy is OBSOLETE and aircraft carriers are just giant floating targets





