VAX POISONED TV STAR SUFFERS MISCARRIAGE AFTER MD SAYS “100% SAFE”
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
1
118 views • 2 weeks ago

@angelina_keeley 26 August 2025 - TW: pregnancy loss 🕊️ We were on the brink of announcing the happiest news— our third baby. We had heard their heartbeat and started to imagine our family with one more little love. But a few days ago, I went to the ER and after an ultrasound they confirmed I was having a miscarriage. 💔 I want to share this because I know so many women who have walked this devastating path and for me it’s healing to share the joy (however brief) and grief.

I know I am not alone. I know I will hold my perfect babe in Heaven one day. And I know I will carry them in my heart and cells forever. ❤️

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DNzH_mnXthf/


###


Candice Cody, MD

@CandiceCodyMD

Got my #CovidVaccine today at 35 wks pregnant. Will pass antibodies to baby. Grateful to be part of ending the pandemic. To those waiting: have patience. ❤️ To those who are unsure: read primary sources, ask, & don’t give into fear. ⁦⁦

@JPCodyMD

⁩ ⁦@VHC_Hospital⁩

5:20 PM · Dec 16, 2020

https://x.com/CandiceCodyMD/status/1339379936218542082




###


Angelina Cardona Keeley

@AngelinaCardona

Dec 16, 2020

Replying to

@CandiceCodyMD

 and

@JPCodyMD

Congrats Candice!! Would you recommend getting the vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?

https://x.com/AngelinaCardona/status/1339455755506708480

healthvaccine injurymedicinesurvivormiscarriageangelina cardona keeleyangelina keeley
