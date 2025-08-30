VAX POISONED TV STAR SUFFERS MISCARRIAGE AFTER MD SAYS “100% SAFE”

@angelina_keeley 26 August 2025 - TW: pregnancy loss 🕊️ We were on the brink of announcing the happiest news— our third baby. We had heard their heartbeat and started to imagine our family with one more little love. But a few days ago, I went to the ER and after an ultrasound they confirmed I was having a miscarriage. 💔 I want to share this because I know so many women who have walked this devastating path and for me it’s healing to share the joy (however brief) and grief.

I know I am not alone. I know I will hold my perfect babe in Heaven one day. And I know I will carry them in my heart and cells forever. ❤️

Candice Cody, MD

Got my #CovidVaccine today at 35 wks pregnant. Will pass antibodies to baby. Grateful to be part of ending the pandemic. To those waiting: have patience. ❤️ To those who are unsure: read primary sources, ask, & don’t give into fear. ⁦⁦

5:20 PM · Dec 16, 2020

Angelina Cardona Keeley

Dec 16, 2020

Congrats Candice!! Would you recommend getting the vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?

