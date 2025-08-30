VAX POISONED TV STAR SUFFERS MISCARRIAGE AFTER MD SAYS “100% SAFE”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@angelina_keeley 26 August 2025 - TW: pregnancy loss 🕊️ We were on the brink of announcing the happiest news— our third baby. We had heard their heartbeat and started to imagine our family with one more little love. But a few days ago, I went to the ER and after an ultrasound they confirmed I was having a miscarriage. 💔 I want to share this because I know so many women who have walked this devastating path and for me it’s healing to share the joy (however brief) and grief.
I know I am not alone. I know I will hold my perfect babe in Heaven one day. And I know I will carry them in my heart and cells forever. ❤️
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DNzH_mnXthf/
###
Candice Cody, MD
@CandiceCodyMD
Got my #CovidVaccine today at 35 wks pregnant. Will pass antibodies to baby. Grateful to be part of ending the pandemic. To those waiting: have patience. ❤️ To those who are unsure: read primary sources, ask, & don’t give into fear.
@JPCodyMD
@VHC_Hospital
5:20 PM · Dec 16, 2020
https://x.com/CandiceCodyMD/status/1339379936218542082
###
Angelina Cardona Keeley
@AngelinaCardona
Dec 16, 2020
Replying to
@CandiceCodyMD
and
@JPCodyMD
Congrats Candice!! Would you recommend getting the vaccine if I’m breastfeeding?