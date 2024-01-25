Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DeWit Resigns in Discrace. Whistleblower Scott Bennett LIVE. B2T Show Jan 24, 2024
channel image
Blessed To Teach
450 Subscribers
92 views
Published a month ago

DeWit Resigns in Discrace. Whistleblower Scott Bennett LIVE.

Immune and heart health. Get your Cardio Miracle:

https://cardiomiracle.com/?sca_ref=1501513.sZMg3GWxFu

Bioavailability, affordable, convenient and proven


Keto Boost, Pain Relief & More!

QeStrong.com

Additional discount on checkout with code: B2T


Glutathione antioxidant swish!

https://btt.neumi.com/home

Neumi’s breakthrough technology


Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth

https://cupahealth.myshopify.com

25% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T


Biblical Healing Oil! Frankincense and Myrrh!

https://kureitnow.com

Additional 20% off with Coupon Code: B2T


Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!


Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order


See B2T Deals in the store here:

https://neighborhood.social/pcustomsponsor/

Use Code: B2T


Grass-Fed & Finished Freeze Dried Raw Beef!

https://griddownchowdown.com

Use Discount Code: B2T


Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations


Written Prayer Request Wall

https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/


Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Join us 6 days a week!


Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/


Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://b2tneighborhood.com


#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket