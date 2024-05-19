BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Volleyball Feat. 🇫🇷FRA vs. 🇧🇬BUL - Hig
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
29 views • 12 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Play Better Volleyball Setting featuring Coach Santiago Restrepo

https://bit.ly/4alAqwA

This comprehensive video features Coach Santiago Restrepo and the University of Oklahoma volleyball team. Coach Restrepo clearly details the five essential keys to becoming a good setter. He also shares a variety of drills to train hand placement, footwork patterns along the net and off the net, jump setting, back setting, one-hand setting, and much more. A must have resource for players and coaches at any level!


On today's show we have a solid Libero prospect out of the Potter's House School, and VNL tournament action. Learn and enjoy!


Video credits:

Hope Bouma- Class of 2025 (DS/Libero)

Hope Bouma

@hopebouma5489

https://www.youtube.com/@hopebouma5489


🇫🇷FRA vs. 🇧🇬BUL - Highlights | Week 1 | Women's VNL 2024

Volleyball World

@volleyballworld

https://apple.co/3fDg4bp


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, And Fun.

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
volleyballvolleyball coachncaa volleyballvolleyball playerussportsnetworkussportsradiovolleyball world
