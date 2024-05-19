US Sports Volleyball Feat. 🇫🇷FRA vs. 🇧🇬BUL - Hig

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This comprehensive video features Coach Santiago Restrepo and the University of Oklahoma volleyball team. Coach Restrepo clearly details the five essential keys to becoming a good setter. He also shares a variety of drills to train hand placement, footwork patterns along the net and off the net, jump setting, back setting, one-hand setting, and much more. A must have resource for players and coaches at any level!
On today's show we have a solid Libero prospect out of the Potter's House School, and VNL tournament action. Learn and enjoy!
Video credits:
Hope Bouma- Class of 2025 (DS/Libero)
🇫🇷FRA vs. 🇧🇬BUL - Highlights | Week 1 | Women's VNL 2024
