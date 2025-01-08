51st State - Taxes & More Taxes - Trudeau's Legacy

As Trudeau resigns, Trump doubles down on Canada becoming 51st state





In the wake of Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday that he will step down as Canada’s prime minister and leader of the Liberal party, incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is, once again, claiming that many Canadians want to see our country become a U.S. state.





In a post to his social media platform Truth Social Monday, Trump wrote “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State.





https://globalnews.ca/news/10944865/justin-trudeau-resigns-donald-trump-reaction/









What's really behind Donald Trump's tariff threats and '51st state' posts about Canada





Gaining leverage seen as key to Trump's trademark negotiating style, both in presidency and business





Donald Trump's threat of whopping tariffs on Canadian exports and his trolling of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are key tactics in a negotiating strategy to extract the best trade terms for the U.S., according to people who have worked with or closely observed him over the years.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/donald-trump-tariffs-canada-trudeau-gretzky-51st-state-1.7420586









New year, new tax measures — what to expect in 2025





Canadians can expect tax breaks for entrepreneurs, the GST/HST holiday and a higher price on carbon





The coming year will see some changes to existing tax measures, but those changes are expected to have only minor impacts on individuals.





Daniel Rogozynski of the University of Waterloo's School of Accounting and Finance told CBC News that, for the most part, 2025 will be a "status quo year" on the tax front.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/2025-tax-measures-changes-new-1.7416370









Trudeau’s mass migration cult is destroying Canada





Quality of life, per capita income and social cohesion are being sacrificed to a third world ‘population trap’





https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/01/25/trudeaus-mass-migration-cult-is-destroying-canada/









How much Canada has declined in 10 years of Trudeau (and a few ways it hasn't)





By almost any metric, the last decade has not been great for Canada. Rent is up, wages have stagnated, crime is worse and health-care wait times are pushing the boundaries of what is possible. But on the plus side, you’re probably paying less for your cell phone.





Below, a cursory comparison of Canada in 2015 versus the Canada of today.





Debt has doubled





According to a rolling “debt clock” maintained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the federal debt on New Year’s Day stood at $1.2 trillion.





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/how-much-canada-has-declined-in-10-years-of-trudeau-and-a-few-ways-it-hasnt