The Challenge to the Dollar's Dominance

Is the fall of the American empire imminent? From de-dollarization to geopolitical power shifts, Taylor Kenney explores the ripple effects of global alliances moving away from the U.S. currency. Don't miss out on vital insights to navigate for assets in this impending economic storm.





🔒 PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AND ASSETS

Unlock expert strategies for wealth protection and gain access to vital economic insights. Create a personalized plan tailored to safeguard your future. Schedule your consultation today viahttps://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=TK04142024 or by calling 866-351-4219





"ITM did a great job of educating me on the history of the dollar, the financial markets, the banks, gold, and the laws so that I had a better understanding of things." - Kristen W.





📖 FREE RESOURCE: YOUR ULTIMATE DECISION-MAKING GUIDE ON GOLD AND SILVER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=TKTK04142024





📖 CHAPTERS:

00:00 De-Dollarization

01:05 Absorbed US Inflation

04:38 BICS Growing Alliances

05:59 US Debt Deepens









👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US

🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-351-4219

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading





🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:

For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2024 All Rights Reserved.