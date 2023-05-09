BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HORROR Veteran PARALYZED By Death Jab: Vaccine Physically & Mentally DESTROYS Healthy Man (mirrored)
161 views • 05/09/2023

Mirrored from Brighteon channel High Hopes at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/acd7f1fc-ce40-4bf8-9b56-c865a0c13765

Stew Peters Show




October 12, 2022




The jab is disintegrating people's bodies!




Steven Ordonia joins to expose how the Pfizer booster has turned his life upside down. He was an active veteran with a blackbelt in taekwondo, and now his disks are bulging, and his limbs are going numb!




Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1npmoe-horror-veteran-paralyzed-by-death-jab-vaccine-physically-and-mentally-destr.html


Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
