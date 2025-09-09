AI's Emergent Intelligence and Human Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI companies promise "guardrails" for safety, but computer scientist Roman Yampolskiy warns these efforts will fail against superintelligence. Control is an illusion. As intelligence scales, it becomes unexplainable, unpredictable, and uncontrollable. The safety departments are a comforting fiction.
